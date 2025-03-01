

Abuja: The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Muslim faithful in Nigeria to use the 2025 Ramadan period to show love and pray for the country. She expressed her hopes for peace, joy, and spiritual fulfillment for all during this blessed month. The First Lady encouraged everyone to remember the nation in their prayers, emphasizing the importance of peace and prosperity.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu also urged individuals to extend love and kindness to their neighbors, especially those in need, during this holy season of fasting and prayers. She prayed for Almighty Allah to accept all supplications, forgive sins, and answer prayers. Her message concluded with the traditional Ramadan greeting, “Ramadan Kareem.”





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu had earlier extended his own wishes to Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide. He wished them good health, spiritual fulfillment, and divine blessings as they began the sacred month of Ramadan. In a personally signed statement, the President expressed profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, which he described as a cornerstone of the Islamic faith. (NAN) www.nannews.ng

