Radiographers Highlight Concerns Over Quackery and Equipment Shortage in Healthcare



Abuja: Radiographers have identified quackery, lack of modern equipment, and the high cost of equipment as critical challenges facing their profession. They made this known during a free radiology workshop themed ‘The Future of Radiology’, organized by Cassona Global Imaging and Neusoft Medical Systems.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Ebere Onwuegbuutu, a radiographer with the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria, described quackery as a major challenge confronting the profession. He noted that many individuals who are neither professionally trained, registered, nor licensed are practising radiology, viewing it as an opportunity to make quick money without considering the dangers posed by substandard diagnoses. As a regulatory body, the board seeks to uphold the standard of practice across the board.

Onwuegbuutu added that although there have been significant technological advancements to enhance patient care, such equipment is often unavailable for public use in Nigeria due to its high cost

. This makes it difficult for hospitals to acquire them. He advocated for collaborations to reduce equipment costs, making them more affordable and accessible across the country.

Mr. Isaac Pada, a Clinical Medical Physicist at the National Hospital, Abuja, highlighted the impact of the ongoing brain drain, popularly referred to as ‘Japa’, on the healthcare sector. He pointed out that a significant number of radiographers and medical physicians have left the country in search of better remuneration abroad. Pada advised the government to critically assess the welfare of healthcare professionals, improve their remuneration packages, and create a more conducive environment for practice. He also suggested providing incentives to encourage professionals to remain and serve their fatherland.

Pada further noted the absence of a structured training programme adversely affects the development of the profession. However, he expressed optimism that the workshop would broaden the knowledge base of radiographers, medical

physicians, and radiologists, as well as provide insight into operating state-of-the-art equipment. He emphasized that it would enhance patient service delivery and strengthen the handling of radiation medicine.

One of the facilitators, Mr. Samer Noureldine, a Senior Clinical Application Specialist at Neusoft Medical Systems, said the workshop involved training radiologists on a new CT scanning device, which would improve diagnostic capabilities. The device can perform all types of CT examinations except cardiac imaging, facilitating diagnosis and helping radiologists and radiographers obtain the best images, information, and diagnostic outcomes for effective patient care.

Mr. Nketiah Suphianuh, Sales Lead and Branch Manager of Cassona, mentioned that Africa is lagging in technological advancement, particularly in medical imaging. He noted that advanced technologies are present in countries like China and the United States but are largely absent in Africa. Cassona is working to bring such advanced technolog

ies to the African continent.