Rached Ghannouchi, Rafik Bouchleka sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment



Tunis: President of Ennahdha movement Rached Ghannouchi and his son-in-law former Foreign Minister Rafik Bouchleka were sentenced by the Correctional Chamber of the Judicial Financial Division to 3 years in prison, to be served immediately.

The case concerns foreign funding of the Ennahdha Movement, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Tunis First Instance Court.

The accused, along with the legal representative of the Ennahdha Movement, have also been sentenced to a fine equivalent to the amount of foreign funds received in this case.

The Court also imposed a fine of $1.17 million or its equivalent in Tunisian dinars on the Ennahdha Movement for accepting financial donations from a foreign entity in connection with the funding of the 2019 electoral campaign.

Source:

Agence Tunis Afrique Presse