Quantexa Launches Global Community Site to Accelerate Adoption and Deployment of Decision Intelligence Solutions

The Community will facilitate direct access to Quantexa subject-matter- experts, discussion forums, and support resources

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors, launched its new online global community site. The site is set to serve as a hub for Quantexa team members, customers, and partners to collaborate, find information and share knowledge about Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions.

The Community will provide a place to collaborate on topics including best practices and technical discussions, including, group forums with access to:

Technical best practice guides, success stories, and user generated content.

Tailored training and certification paths built by Quantexa’s subject matter experts.

Opportunities to provide solution feedback and feature requests directly to Quantexa.

Laura Hutton, Chief Customer Officer, Quantexa said, “Our focus remains on maximizing the ROI for our customers and partners and our new community site supports this continued effort. We are excited to give the teams working with our Decision Intelligence Platform an opportunity to interact with each other, continued structured learning opportunities, and a place to collaborate.”

Quantexa Community access can be requested at https://community.quantexa.com to unlock exclusive features, programs, and content.

ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn.

