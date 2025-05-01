

Abuja: The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) has announced its decision to adopt 222 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across Nigeria to enhance their functionality and service delivery. Dr Terfa Kene, the president of the association, revealed this initiative during a news conference in Abuja, which also introduced the new leadership of the association and outlined its goals.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the new executive council of APHPN was elected on March 13 during its annual conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Dr Kene highlighted that investment in PHCs by the government, individuals, and communities has been steadily declining despite ongoing advocacy efforts. He emphasized that the government’s efforts, while present, are insufficient given the country’s large population.





Dr Kene stated, “We have decided to adopt a minimum of 222 PHCs (six per state) and invest time and resources to enhance their functionality. This includes providing essential services and infrastructure such as renewable energy, particularly solar power.” To fund the initiative, the association plans to explore crowdfunding, philanthropy, and grants. APHPN aims to work through its members across the states to provide medical outreach, supervision, and telehealth services in the adopted PHCs.





In its broader vision, the association plans to launch a virtual learning platform, the APHPN Virtual School, with operational studios in Delta State and the Federal Capital Territory. According to Kene, this initiative will serve as a source of verified public health knowledge and data, targeting both professionals and the general public. “We also intend to engage our colleagues in the diaspora to reverse the effects of brain drain through knowledge sharing and skills transfer,” he added.





To support these efforts, APHPN has established the APHPN Consultancy Services Limited (ACOSEL), which will offer national and international public health consultancy services to relevant institutions. Recognizing the crucial role of local governments in primary healthcare delivery, Kene stated that the association would work to build the capacity of local government chairpersons. He noted that only 40 per cent of local government areas have medical officers of health.





“We plan to partner with local governments to provide information, training, and engagement on the importance of primary health care. Our members will be linked to specific PHCs to carry out outreach activities at least twice a year, especially around World Health Day and World Heart Day,” he said.





Dr Augustine Ajogwu, the Secretary-General of the association, also spoke on the importance of PHCs in epidemic prevention and response, emphasizing that outbreaks begin and end in communities. “Effective disease surveillance must be rooted in the community. Without strong surveillance structures tied to PHCs, it’s impossible to break the chain of infection,” he stated. Ajogwu called for the deployment of Medical Officers of Health in all LGAs to monitor and supervise PHC activities, stressing the World Health Organisation’s recommendation to have a PHC in every ward. He also called for sustained advocacy and structural reforms to ensure better health outcomes for Nigerians.

