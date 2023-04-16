Public Accounts Committee ends zonal public hearing in Tamale

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ended its Zonal public sittings in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The Committee commenced its sittings in Tamale on Tuesday April 11, 2023, to consider the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on Technical Universities, and Reports on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Committee during its sitting, considered infractions cited by the Auditor General in its 2020 Reports.

These included cash irregularities, unsupported payments, failure to commit expenditure on the GIFMIS Platform, and over-utilisation of the District Assembly Common Fund on recurrent expenditures.

The statement indicated that some Pre-Universities and Technical Universities were also cited in the Auditor-General’s Reports for some financial irregularities relating to outstanding loans, staff debtors, cash irregularities, misapplication of funds and non-retirement of imprests.

There were also issues of unapproved expenditure and non-payment of Internally Generated Funds into the Consolidated Fund, as well as payroll irregularities.

It said these institutions were referred to the Attorney-General’s Department for prosecution while others refunded monies misappropriated before their meeting with the PAC.

‘Per the statement, the Committee’s next public hearing would start on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Sunyani, it added.

Source: Ghana News Agency