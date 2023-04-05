PSC, NPF move to promote harmonious relationship

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Solomon Arase and Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, have expressed commitment to promote harmonious working relationship between the commission and police force.

This commitment was made when the I-G paid a courtesy call on the chairman on Monday in Abuja.

Arase, while addressing newsmen said the commission and the police force had insisted on collaboration in their relationships.

He added that they had agreed that synergy between PSC and the police high command was needed to ensure a properly motivated police force.

He said they were ready to change the negative narratives about the frosty relationship that had existed between the commission and Nigeria Police Force in recent time.

According to him, there will be a paradigm shift going forward.

“We don’t have to quarrel about their promotions; we don’t have to quarrel about their recruitment.

So, everything will be seamlessly done in such a way that everybody will be happy and it will be a win, win situation for everybody,” he said.

On the recruitment of police personnel, the PSC boss said “that a small team would set up to sit together, and take a look at the issue to enable the police high command and the commission review the process’’.

He said that the recruitment of police personnel was not supposed to be an issue, saying that both the commission and police force needed understanding to achieve results.

He assured that the commission under his leadership would ensure that the best personnel would always be recruited into the police force to enhance competence and professionalism.

The I-G Baba, said the visit was to assure the commission of the readiness of the police force to work in harmony and improve their relationship.

He said proper leadership, guidance; sense of direction, proper maintenance of discipline, promotion and appointment in the police force, personnel would be motivated to do the right things.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria