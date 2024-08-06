Protest: We must not push Nigeria to the brink – NGO

Ayudantes Empowerment Initiative (AEI) an NGO has called on Nigerians to put an end to the ongoing nationwide protest to avoid pushing the nation to the brink.

The Executive Director of AEI, Mr Amechi Oyema, made the call while briefing newsmen on the security implications of the protest, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that some strange unfolding developments were noticed in the course of the protest, where some people were flying the flags of a foreign government calling on that nation to come and take over the Nigerian government.

This, he described as treasonable offence, adding that the group was being forced to believe that those that have been fueling security challenges in some parts of the country were at work.

‘Like every other well-meaning organisation, we are appealing to Nigerians to put an end to the protests and the carnage that we have seen in some states of the country.

‘The carnage is enough reason to justify why an appeal was made for us not to proceed with the protests.

‘Lives have been

lost, while property and businesses running into billions of Naira have been destroyed by miscreants who see the protests as an opportunity to perpetuate evil,’ he said.

‘Recall that one of the earliest supporters of the protest, Human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has asked youths to suspend the demonstrations and embrace dialogue with the government,’ he said.

Oyema quoted Adegboruwa as saying, ‘though the intention of the organisers was to achieve peaceful and well-coordinated protests, it would seem that fifth columnists and some angry persons infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to derail their laudable mission’.

He expressed confidence that the security agencies would fish out all those involved in the unfortunate situation.

According to him, the evil-minded individuals have fueled the present protest and it is obvious they don’t mean well for our country.

‘At a time when our security agencies, especially the Armed forces of Nigeria, are engaged in military operations in different parts of t

he country, these evil people are more interested in deepening the challenges.

‘We must not push Nigeria to the brink.

‘We want to sincerely commend the armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for the way the military has handled the crisis.

‘The professional conduct of men of the armed forces is commendable as they disappointed those who had other ulterior motives for our country,’ he said.

Oyema said it was extreme that some people even called on the military to intervene in governance, adding the defence chief had often reaffirmed the military’s loyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, for the military, miscreants would have caused more damages in some parts of the country.

‘Nigeria must not be pushed to the precipice because of the evil desires of a few who are uncomfortable any time they are out of power.

‘We commend the armed forces of Nigeria for being up to the task of quelling whatever was intended for evil for our country.

‘Across the country, the military has received kudos for their exemplary conduct and upholding rights of the citizens even when faced with provocation.

‘For example, the military received commendation from the management of Barakat stores for intercepting and recovering goods stolen on Thursday during the end bad governance protest in Kano.

‘We join faith with well-meaning Nigerians to not only call for restraint but urge all to accept the address of Mr. President,’ he added.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria