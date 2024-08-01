Protest: NGO urges youths to embrace dialogue

Restore Hope for the Boy Child Initiative, an NGO, has called on Nigerian youths to embrace dialogue and reconsider participating in the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Aug. 1 to Aug.10.

Dr Babatunde Kayode, Executive Director of the organisation, made the call while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kayode warned that youths’ participation in the protest might not only lead to chaos, but possibly jeopardise their future and lead to other consequences that could spell disaster for the nation.

‘We understand the frustrations and anger among our youths, especially the boy child who might feel neglected and marginalised by the system.

‘We, however, cannot allow our grievances to be hijacked by violence and destruction.

‘Our young ones must reconsider participating in the protests, which we fear may put their safety and future, at risk, as we can see in the devastating unrest in Libya, Rwanda and Kenya.

‘We cannot afford to let our emotions get the better of us; we must find a way to express ou

r grievances without putting our lives and livelihoods at risk.’

Kayode also urged government to take concrete steps to address the economic hardship, while urging them to take immediate steps to foil any attempt to disrupt peace in the country and promote development in the process.

‘They must engage the youth in skill promotion and entrepreneurship, cut corruption, reduce bloated governance, promote local products, lead with integrity, and create jobs for a better future.

‘The government should invite the organisers of the protest or their leaders and those concerned for a positive dialogue.

‘This will give room for the youth to speak their minds on the major issues as well as give room for government to provide solutions to the challenges.’

He further urged young people to rather, explore alternative and constructive channels to express their concerns and grievances, instead of allow unhealthy manipulations from negative quarters.

Als

o speaking, Mrs Mariam Gbadebo, Executive Director of MAG Foundation, another NGO, advocated for a peaceful and strategic demonstration that could achieve positive goals without causing destruction.

‘Protests can be exploited and lead to chaos, abuse, and loss of lives, we need peaceful and strategic demonstrations that will promote progress and not cause destruction or regrets.

‘Let’s rethink critically about our approach and ensure we are achieving our goals without causing any harm whatsoever,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria