Protest: Abuja Youth Association declares week of peace



The Abuja Residents Youth Association (ARYA), has declared a week of peace, beginning from Aug. 11, to promote harmonious relationships among youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Its President, Mr Akoshile Mukhtar, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, distanced the association from the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger, hardship and bad governance.

Mukhtar said that the measure was part of the association’s continued efforts toward promoting peace and unity in the FCT.

He explained that the association would hold various activities during the week, including a peace walk, peace talk, prayer sessions, and other events aimed at fostering harmony and understanding among the youths.

‘These activities will provide an opportunity for us to come together, reflect on our shared goals, and strengthen our resolve to maintain peace in our city.

‘The Week of Peace will serve as a powerful reminder of our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Abuja.

‘By participating in

these events, we can show our solidarity and dedication to building a city that thrives on unity and cooperation.

‘We will use the week to engage in meaningful dialogue, to pray for our city’s continued growth, and to walk together in a demonstration of our shared commitment to peace,’ he said.

He commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, for his proactive approach in addressing the grievances of the youth and initiating developmental strides that have transformed Abuja capital city.

He said under Wike’s leadership, the FCT was becoming a city that all Nigerians could be proud of.

Mukhtar added that since assuming office, Wike had demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering a more inclusive and progressive Abuja.

He explained that the minister’s initiatives have not only addressed immediate concerns but have also set the foundation for sustainable development.

According to him, Wike has renewed the hope and optimism of residents to a new Abuja that protects the interest of all.

‘We must, therefore,

recognise the unprecedented achievements of the FCT minister within just a year in office.

‘His commitment to development and youth engagement is evident. Let us support him as he builds on these achievements, ensuring that our city continues to progress.

‘Wike has set a new standard for governance in the FCT, and it is imperative that we support his continued efforts.

‘By standing together, we can ensure that the momentum of development is not hindered by those who seek to derail it.’

Speaking on the ongoing protest, the president called on all youth of Abuja to embrace peace and dialogue, saying ‘Nigeria belongs to us all, and we must own it with a sense of responsibility.’

He described peace and dialogue as essential to achieve an inclusive governance that represented and served all citizens.

‘Let us work together to foster unity and collaboration, ensuring that our voices contribute positively to the development of our beloved FCT.

‘Peaceful dialogue is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. It a

llows us to express our views constructively, find common ground, and work towards collective solutions.

‘By embracing these principles, we can prevent the forces of division and chaos from taking root in our communities. I urge every youth in Abuja to reject violence and embrace the power of dialogue,’ he pleaded.

Mukhtar further urged all youth of Abuja, both residents and indigenous, to maintain the spirit of peaceful coexistence and provide the government with credible information.

This, according to him, will help shape policies that address needs and aspirations of the youths.

He commended the FCT minister for initiating town hall meetings to enable the government to interact with residents of FCT.

He said that the initiative was instrumental to bridge the gap between the government and the youth and urged the minister to sustain such engagements.

‘These town hall meetings have provided a platform for open communication and have allowed for the direct addressing of issues that matter most to the y

outh.

‘It is crucial that we continue these engagements, as they ensure that our voices are heard and that our concerns are addressed in a timely and effective manner.

‘Sustained dialogue between the government and the youth will lead to more informed and inclusive policy-making.

‘We urge all youths to join hands with the government to ensure that Abuja remains a beacon of unity and progress,’ he said.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria