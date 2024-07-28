Prime Minister Abiy, First Lady Zinash Pay Respects to Victims of Gofa Zone Landslides



Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew paid their respects in person to the families and community of victims of the Gofa Zone landslides which claimed the lives of a confirmed 231 people so far.

The prime minister and first lady together with former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, former Speaker of the House Abadula Gemeda and other Federal Government officials travelled this morning to the site where they were received by Southern Ethiopia Regional authorities and the grieving community, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Recall the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has declared a three-day national mourning beginning today to commemorate the lives lost by the landslide in Gofa Zone yesterday.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency