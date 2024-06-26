

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, is working towards sustainable agricultural practices and food system alignments to minimise forest destruction and biodiversity loss.

Ngelale, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, added that several meetings had been held with critical partners and stakeholders towards making it a reality.

He disclosed that in line with the objective, he held a meeting with the Country Director of ProVeg International, Mr Hakeem Jimo, on Monday in Abuja.

He said they discussed how to work towards generating tangible value from reviewing food systems that globally contributed up to 25 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions at a time when nearly 50 per cent of all meat consumed in Nigeria was imported.

‘Sustainable agricultural practices and food system alignments can minimise forest destruction and biodiversity loss.

‘A major area of opportunity as we seek to create a new industrial ecosystem for biomass in-country in close collaboration with our techni

cal partners and investors,’ said Ngelale.

Similarly, he said he met with Mr Khalil Halilu, EVC/CEO, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in the bid to align approaches to bolster Nigeria’s new drive to localise renewable energy technology value chains.

‘Our collaborative approach to achieving national objectives for the benefit of all Nigerians is in conformity with President Bola Tinubu’s team-centered approach to problem-solving and service delivery,’ he said.

He was emphatic that Nigerians had so much to look forward to.

Ngelale is also charting a course to advance new wealth-creating industries supported by localised supply chains in Nigeria.

He said he had an extensive deliberation with the World Economic Forum’s Head of Africa, Mr Chido Munyati, and Africa’s Regional Agenda Lead, Ms Abir Ibrahim, on Monday, in Abuja.

Ngelale said the deliberation focused on Nigeria’s value chain localisation initiative and how to actively create linkages between the Organised Priva

te Sector in developed markets and critical Nigerian public-private stakeholders.

He said this was with the aim of advancing new wealth-creating industries supported by localised supply chains.

‘Very exciting prospects here. We will follow up on the agenda items discussed soon,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria