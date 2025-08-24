

Abuja: Three visits in less than a year. That is not mere coincidence, it is deliberate strategy. And as usual, disingenuous reportage from a section of the press is insinuating some obsession of President Tinubu with Brazil. Well, Yes. But It is an obsession in pursuit of economic partnerships and opportunities for Nigeria. And that’s what visionary leaders do.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the deeper truth, however, lies in a deliberate arc of diplomacy – one that connects Nigeria’s voice in global governance to concrete opportunities for investment, trade, and cooperation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will undertake his third visit to Brazil from August 24-25, 2025, at the invitation of President Luiz In¡cio Lula da Silva, one of Nigeria’s biggest supporters and partners.





This two-day State Visit will feature bilateral meetings, a Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum with leading investors, and the signing of key agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation across agriculture, energy, technology, aviation, renewable energy, and cultural exchange.





A strategic arc from G20 to BRICS to a State Visit: The first visit of President Tinubu to Brazil was in November 2024 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, focusing on ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.’ President Tinubu advocated for reforming global governance structures, emphasizing fairer representation for developing nations in decision-making institutions.





The sophomore visit occurred from 6th-7th of July for the BRICS Summit in Bras­lia. At this summit, President Tinubu participated as the leader of a Partner Country, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance on active participation in global governance to create a fairer and more inclusive system.





The August 2025 State Visit marks a transition from diplomacy to deals, with a focus on activating multi-billion-dollar agricultural investments and securing new flows of FDI into Nigeria’s agriculture and energy sectors. It also aims to deepen political trust, expand cultural exchange, and harness shared opportunities in renewable energy, climate resilience, and digital transformation.





Both Nigeria and Brazil face common challenges and opportunities in areas such as food security, climate change, and energy transition. Brazil’s advanced mechanization and Nigeria’s fertile land create a powerful synergy for food security, while both countries share vulnerabilities that require joint innovation in renewables and green finance.





Trade between Nigeria and Brazil has seen fluctuations, with a drop from US $9 billion a decade ago to just US $1.6 billion in 2023. However, both countries are aiming to revive and expand their trade partnership, with goals to push trade above US $2 billion and reach US $3.5 billion by 2030.





The Green Imperative Partnership, a USD $1.1 billion initiative, aims at agricultural mechanization and food security in Nigeria, providing about 100,000 direct jobs and over 5 million indirect jobs. In the oil and gas sector, Brazilian companies are exploring investments, while a direct flight route between the two countries is being considered to improve connectivity and trade.





Cultural linkages between Nigeria and Brazil are rooted in a shared history, which now fuels modern exchanges in art, film, music, and academia. Such cultural diplomacy strengthens goodwill and opens pathways in the creative economy, heritage tourism, and education, proving that the Nigeria-Brazil relationship is as much about shared identity as it is about shared strategy.





The growing relevance of BRICS and the G20 signals a shift toward a multipolar world order, with Nigeria and Brazil playing key roles in reshaping trade, finance, technology, and food systems. This State Visit is part of President Tinubu’s Power Forward Diplomacy, propelling Nigeria into a new era of bold economic and political diplomacy.

