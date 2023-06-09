President Tinubu: He Who Dares Wins – Says Omole

Mr Ade Omole, an APC chieftain, had said that only a President that dares to take decisive decisions on behalf of the people would win and enthrone a better society.

Omole, a former Director of the Diaspora Directorate of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Tinubu would redefine governance in Nigeria, using his action plan as a template for taking decisive actions to birth the expected new dawn.

Omole said that the Tinubu’s Action Plan was not only a campaign tool, but a well-thought-out plan to take purposive steps that would birth the new dawn in Nigeria in the interest of all.

He advised Nigerians to study the action plan because they were about to witness the birth of a renewed Nigeria that would work for all.

“Full deregulation, foreign exchange management, amongst others, are captured in the action plan: a plan to take action from day one as evident in the last seven days of his administration.

“Tinubu, before the election, dared to inform Nigerians of his tough but decisive plans for the country.

“Good things, they say, come to those who are audacious enough to try new things and take decisive steps.

“Tinubu is primed to win for Nigeria given his bold steps from day one. He has hit the ground running and hit the ground running in the right direction,” Omole said.

He added that this was evident from his first week activities in office as President, which included meeting Security Chiefs to find solutions to the country’s security challenges and visiting the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Omole said that during the visit on Monday, Tinubu’s first point of call was the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), where he did a facility tour.

He added that on the visit, the President noted that terrorism was not unique to Nigeria, but rather a global phenomenon and pledged his administration’s resolve to aggregate international and local intelligence to curb the menace.

“Within the first week in office, he also made critical appointments of men of integrity and capacity, including appointing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chief of Staff (CoS).

“He also met with the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership to avert the planned nationwide strike against the removal of fuel subsidy earlier slated for June 7.

“As long as we think wisely, take bold decisions and remain faithful to our noble objectives, no moral power can stop us.

“The road to a better Nigeria lies before us. Together, let us walk it. Together, let us birth renewed hope for Nigeria,” Omole said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria