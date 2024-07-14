President of the Republic calls for urgent clean-up campaign in Hammam-Lif



Tunis: President Kais Saied has called for an urgent clean-up campaign in the town of Hammam-Lif in the Ben Arous governorate, pending radical solutions to the problem of pollution and the improvement of the situation not only in this town but also at the national level, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President visited on Friday the city of Hammam-Lif, where he took note of the disastrous environmental situation caused by negligence, the dumping of waste water into the sea, urban development that does not take into account the most basic rules of development and the presence of historical monuments that have been turned into dilapidated buildings.

The Head of State also stressed the need to hold accountable all those responsible for these acts, which, according to the same statement, are tantamount to crimes.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse