President João Lourenço congratulates Guinea-Bissau people

The Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated Friday in Luanda the people of Guinea Bissau for the orderly and democratic manner of the legislative elections held on Sunday, 4 November, with the victory of the party coalition Inclusive Alliance Platform (PAI) – Terra Ranka.

In a message addressed to his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissokó Embaló, and to the Guinean people, the Angolan statesman highlights the fact that the Guinean people have been able, in conditions of great openness, transparency and stability, to freely choose the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition in the legislative elections.

In his dual capacity as President of the Republic of Angola and as president pro tempore of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), João Lourenço highlights the orderly, exemplary and democratic manner in which the legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau took place.

“I am convinced that Guinea-Bissau will be able to overcome the great challenge it faces, in order to build the bases on which the unity of all the living forces of the nation will be based, and that it will be up to them, in a true climate of national unity, to drive the development of your country”, reads the President’s message.

The Angolan statesman also expressed the hope that the two countries can explore their common potentials in order to conceive a bilateral cooperation based on concrete initiatives that promote the prosperity and well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

The PAI – Terra Ranka party coalition, led by Domingos Simões Pereira, who is president of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde (PAIGC), won the legislative elections in Guinea-Bissau with an absolute majority, winning 54 of the 102 seats.

The results also show that the Movement for Democratic Change (Madem-G15), led by Braima Camará, won 29 MPs, while the Social Renewal Party (PRS), led by Alberto Nambeia, won 12 and the Guinean Workers Party (PTG), led by Botche Candé, won six MPs in its electoral debut

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)