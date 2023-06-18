President Geingob to host Denmark and Netherlands Prime Ministers

President Hage Geingob will host Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, for a Joint Working Visit to Namibia on Monday.

In a statement availed here Saturday, the Presidency said the joint Working Visit by the Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands will provide the three countries with an excellent opportunity to strengthen dialogue on global challenges and opportunities, as well as to broaden and deepen coordinated and genuine partnerships between the three countries and their people.

The visit will benefit all countries because the Netherlands and Denmark share common visions and aspirations with Namibians in terms of international cooperation, economic development, and the green transition, it said.

It further read: “The discovery of oil and the promotion of green hydrogen as part of the energy transition have drawn the world’s attention to Namibia. Namibia looks forward to working with Denmark, whose strategy pushes for the production and use of green hydrogen in sectors like shipping and aviation, as well as heavy transport and industry.”

Therefore, this occasion presents an opportune moment for Namibia to engage in a constructive dialogue on energy.

Namibia and the Netherlands, it said, continue to strengthen their bilateral relations as cooperation in various sectors such as tourism, trade, energy, and infrastructure has been increasing. Namibia has also seen projects initiated by the Netherlands to support Namibia’s green economy, in addition to science, technology, innovation and education projects.

“President Geingob, who has had several exchanges with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, including on the margins of COP 27 in 2023, looks forward to consolidating joint efforts and coordination in the delivery of a just energy transition,” the statement concluded.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency