

Abuja: The Chairman, FCT Football Association (FCT FA), Mouktar Mohammed, has urged Family Worship Champions (FWC) FC and Naija Ratels FC to make FCT proud in the 2025 President Cup.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, FWC FC triumphed over EFCC FC 4-3 via penalties on Saturday at the Area 3 football pitch to claim the 2025 FCT President Cup title. In the women’s category, Naija Ratels FC defeated N-Youth Ladies Football Academy 6-0 in the final, with both teams earning a ticket to the upcoming National President Cup.





FWC FC and EFCC FC will represent FCT in the men’s category, while Naija Ratels and N-Youth Ladies Football Academy will represent FCT in the women’s category. The teams will slug it out in the Round of 64 of the National President Cup, which is set to commence nationwide.





In his congratulatory message, Mohammed expressed delight with the teams’ efforts. He urged them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring they make FCT proud as they face teams from other parts of the country in the Round of 64. Mohammed commended the fighting spirit of all the teams, particularly the finalists, who went the extra mile to conquer all.





‘The Nigerian football community, especially here in the FCT, is very proud of their accomplishments. We congratulate the management of FWC, Naija Ratels, EFCC, and N-Youth Ladies Football Academy for the progress of their teams,’ he said.





The FCT FA boss assured the teams of the FA’s support in the national knockout tournament. ‘Go to the Round of 64 and make FCT proud! We will be giving you the support you need in every way possible. Let’s go and fight with our football artistry, and we believe that we can succeed. I charge you to remain disciplined and committed,’ he added.





Mohammed also praised the fans who turned out in large numbers to support their teams, describing their backing as unparalleled. NAN reports that the 2025 FCT President Federation Cup began on Feb. 3, and ended on Feb. 22.

