President asks IGAE’s commitment to prominence achieved in last years

Angolan head of State João Lourenço asked the new boss of the General Inspectorate of State Administration (IGAE) Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares to keep the visibility gained by the institution in recent years.

The president made the call during the swearing in ceremony of the new Inspector General of IGAE, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, this Monday.

The head of State also swore in the new deputy governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) Maria Juliana de Fontes Pereira and the executive director of this financial institution Maria de Fátima Trindade Poças.

The Head of State said that he expects from the new officials “all the dedication to work in order to fulfill with success the functions to which they were appointed.

Prior to his appointment to the new position, Ângelo Tavares was adviser to the President of the Republic, after having been Minister of the Interior.

He takes over from Sebastião Ngunza, who becomes Chief Justice of the Court of Auditors

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)