PPDC and Ministry of Justice Advocate for FOI Act Compliance



Abuja: Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) and the Federal Ministry of Justice have urged private and public institutions to actively comply with the principles of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to enhance accountability.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the appeal was made during a roundtable engagement focused on the submission of compliance reports regarding the FOI Act by public institutions. The event, held in Abuja, was organized to promote transparency and accountability in governance, ensuring adherence to the Act.





Lucy Abagi, Chief Executive Officer of PPDC, emphasized the importance of the FOI Act as a democratic tool that empowers citizens with the right to access public information, fostering a culture of openness. She highlighted the Act’s role in enhancing social accountability, reducing corruption, and building public trust in government institutions.





Abagi noted that over the past decade, PPDC has championed the FOI ranking, annually assessing the proactive disclosure of ministries, departments, and agencies in line with the FOI Act. While acknowledging progress, she pointed out persistent challenges in achieving full compliance by public institutions.





“We’ve identified many gaps, especially in dealing with government transfers of officers across agencies or states. There’s a need to enhance the capacity of FOI desk officers to effectively respond to requests from citizens and organizations,” she stated. The training, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, aims to address these gaps across over 150 public institutions.





Abagi stressed the importance of ensuring accountability in government spending, procurement processes, and reducing corruption. She urged stakeholders to view the training as an opportunity to address challenges, share experiences, and explore innovative ways to strengthen compliance.





“Transparency is not just a legal requirement; it is a responsibility that promotes trust and drives sustainable growth in society. We are committed to advancing procurement transparency and improving citizens’ access to information,” she added.





Mr. Garuba Godwin, Head of the Freedom of Information Unit at the Ministry of Justice, provided an overview of the FOI Act, stating its applicability to all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and private institutions utilizing public funds. He highlighted the need for both government and private institutions to adhere to the Act’s principles.





Godwin reported that last year, 91 public institutions complied with the release of government information. “The honorable minister of justice has taken administrative action to ensure that this year, a majority of public institutions comply,” he said, noting increased engagement efforts from 100 institutions last year to 300 this year.





He also clarified that while the FOI Act promotes access to government information, certain exemptions exist. The training, organized by the PPDC in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and supported by the MacArthur Foundation, aims to address these nuances and promote compliance.

