POWERCHINA Sets Another Example of China-Côte d’Ivoire Cooperation, Benefiting the People

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from: CRI Online:

POWERCHINA is implementing the concept of extensive consultation, jointly contribution and shared benefits with its heart and sincerity in Côte d’Ivoire, a Western African country far away from the sea. The Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station built by POWERCHINA will make Sassandra River a new engine for the socio-economic development for the country and its neighbors.

This project will help alleviate power shortage in Côte d’Ivoire and play a positive role in promoting the development of the West African Power Pool. At the same time, the project will save valuable fossil energy resources, reduce environmental pollution, and alleviate environmental pressure. What’s more, it can also effectively drive up employment, increase tax revenue, and promote the development of industrials of construction materials and services. Its operation will bring greater social and economic benefits, playing a significant role in promoting the economy in Côte d’Ivoire.

Currently, different lines of work are processing in order, such as the construction of the plant, spillway, dam, cofferdam, rock excavation and temporary construction. During its construction, constructors from both countries have been working hard to overcome difficulties in technologies, complex local geological conditions, and the epidemic, connecting the dreams of the two peoples with the value of living in harmony with differences.

Kouamo, a project engineer from Côte d’Ivoire, was encouraged by POWERCHINA’s industry-leading advantages and rich experiences. He expressed his deep appreciation of the corporate culture and looked forward to further cooperation in POWERCHINA’s projects in the future.

