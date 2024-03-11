Power outage at Hochfeld Substation



WINDHOEK: NamPower on Monday announced that a power outage was recorded at the Hochfeld Substation on Sunday, which affected areas such as Midgard Lodge, Ovitoto Village and the surrounding areas, leaving them without power.

In a media statement issued by Area Manager, Collin Klein, the power utility indicated that residents in these areas have been without power since 19h19 on Sunday.

‘The prevailing situation is due to a broken lightening arrester pole at the Hochfeld Substation that caused damages to the 66kV Red Phase breaker leg,’ noted the statement.

Klein further assured that Nampower’s technical personnel are currently attending to the problem, while cautioning the public to treat all power lines and electrical points as live during power outages, until they are informed that the power has been restored.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency