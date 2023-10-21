Poverty alleviation, economic development: FG seeks private sector support

Sen. Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and National Economic Planning, says the private sector is critical to driving economic growth and development of the country.

According to Bagudu, we seek support of the private sector as the government cannot bear the burden alone. .

This is contained in a statement issued by the Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) Head of Programme and Corporate Communications, Dr James-Wisdom Abhulimen in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister spoke at the just concluded 30th Annual LAPO Development Forum.

The minister stressed the need for sustained partnership with the private sector to drive the Federal Government’s development agenda in the face of dwindling revenue.

Contrary to reports in some sections of the media, Bagudu emphasised the need for non-state actors to complement government’s efforts in promoting national and economic development.

“Essentially, NGOs exist to cover the space not covered by the government by seeking propositions on issues such as health care, environment, economy, public policy, empowerment and support to vulnerable citizens.

” The government’s policy objectives are very critical for both state and non-state actors, like the NGOs.

“The role of NGOs is to work with the government through its national development plan.

“In doing that, the actors must be very inclusive in that it has to be non-selective and non-discriminatory and you must stick to the overall needs of various areas of society.”

According to Bagudu, the government is facing enormous challenges of revenue deficit, as the growth rate is very slow and the population growth is increasing.

” Unemployment is surging amid high inflation, these are issues which non-governmental organisations must take on board in helping the government to cover the space it could not cover, ” he said. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria