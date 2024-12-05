Pound 4.8m Disability Project Targets Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina States.



Abuja: The Christian Blind Mission (CBM) has announced that Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina states will benefit from a 4.8 million euro disability-focused project funded by the German Government through its Humanitarian Assistance programme. Dr Rainer Brockhaus, Chief Executive Officer of CBM, made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of a five-year initiative titled ‘Resilience Strengthening for an Inclusive Life in Northwest Nigeria’.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the project aims to enhance the resilience of conflict-affected communities in the three states. It will run from November 2024 to December 2028. The project focuses on supporting vulnerable groups, particularly women and girls, both with and without disabilities, who are affected by sexual, gender-based, or disability-related violence. It seeks to bridge immediate assistance with long-term development and contribute to global discussions on addressing interconnected humanitarian and development challenges. Historically, hum

anitarian efforts in Nigeria have concentrated on the Northeast due to its prominence in global media coverage. However, the Northwest also faces significant challenges, including insecurity, displacement, and a lack of access to essential support systems. Addressing these issues and building resilience in the region is critical, as highlighted by Brockhaus.

Mr Samuel Omoi, CBM’s Country Director, described the initiative as more than just a development project, calling it a shared vision for an empowered Northwest where no one is left behind. Omoi expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), and other stakeholders for enabling the project’s implementation in the region.

Mr Bright Ekweremadu, Regional Hub Director for Africa (West and Central), urged both public and private project partners to utilise the funds effectively and uphold principles of transparency, accessibility, and accountability to

the funders. He emphasised that these principles are essential tools for securing future grants and ensuring successful project implementation and execution.

Mrs Nike Abimbola, Head of Development Programmes and Partnerships at the NCPWD, commended the initiative, stating that it would address the challenges faced by Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). She added that the project would also alleviate poverty and combat harmful and discriminatory practices against PWDs in the region.