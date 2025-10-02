ISO 42001 AI Certification validates Poppulo’s reputation for governance, data security, and enterprise scalability

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications and digital signage, today announced it has achieved the new benchmark for responsible AI, the ISO 42001 certification. It is the only company in its category to earn the world’s first internationally recognized standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

From the start, Poppulo has made governance, data security, and scalability the pillars of its platform. The certification provides customers with further assurance that, as they adopt agentic AI at speed and scale, they can do so with confidence, knowing Poppulo’s platforms are built on the strongest possible foundation of responsible practices and resilient systems.

This third-party validation, effective immediately, underscores Poppulo’s commitment to responsible, trustworthy, and transparent AI development and deployment. The certification followed a rigorous audit conducted by an accredited certification body, verifying that Poppulo’s governance, risk management, and accountability practices meet the strictest international benchmarks.

As organizations increasingly operate on a global stage, including in regions with some of the world’s strictest AI regulations such as the EU, this certification ensures consistent and responsible AI governance, giving enterprises confidence in engaging employees and customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Poppulo CEO Ruth Fornell said: “As enterprises grow more discerning about their technology partners, they’re asking tough questions: How do you manage AI risk? What’s your governance framework? Can you prove it?”.

“This certification allows us to answer those questions with authority, and more importantly, it reinforces Poppulo’s role in helping IT, HR, and communications and marketing teams, to engage and mobilize people—both employees and customers—while delivering consistent, trustworthy messaging across communications platforms,” said Fornell.

In parallel with its ISO 42001 certification, Poppulo is accelerating the rollout of a new suite of agentic AI tools designed to transform how organizations create and deliver communications across employee channels and digital signage networks. These agents include Analyze, which delivers hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, and Create, a tool that enables teams to rapidly generate high-quality, on-brand content at scale. By combining these agents—and others soon to join the agentic suite—Poppulo empowers enterprise teams to move faster, communicate smarter, and engage audiences more effectively across every touchpoint.

Building on this momentum, Poppulo has also introduced powerful new capabilities within its employee communications platform, including AI-powered email translation and a personal AI assistant that provides instant access to performance metrics, campaign strategies, and best practices. These innovations enable communications teams to make faster, data-informed decisions, streamline workflows, and deliver more relevant, impactful messaging across global audiences.

“This certification sets a new standard for responsible AI in employee communications and digital signage,” said Chris Payne, Poppulo’s Chief Information Security Officer. “For our customers, it provides a clear, global benchmark for evaluating AI readiness across our platforms. Maintaining compliance requires continuous improvement, regular audits, and vigilance as new governance challenges emerge, ensuring organizations can engage and activate their workforce and deliver trusted messaging across all channels responsibly and effectively.”

By achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, Poppulo has established itself as a trusted leader in delivering safe, ethical, and enterprise-ready AI for employee communications and digital signage. This recognition helps organizations engage and activate their employees and customer audiences while ensuring consistent, impactful messaging across every channel.

About Poppulo

Poppulo is a global leader in employee communications and enterprise digital signage, helping organizations connect with their workforce and customers through impactful, real-time messaging across channels. Trusted by over 10,000 organizations—including more than 40 of the Fortune 100—Poppulo’s employee communications solutions reach more than 50 million people worldwide. Its digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally. By combining data-driven communication strategies with scalable signage technology, Poppulo enables enterprises to boost employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency. Learn more at www.poppulo.com.

Contact:

Tim Vaughan

tvaughan@poppulo.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9538830