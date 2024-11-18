PM Modi’s Visit to Nigeria Sparks Jubilation Among Indians.



Lagos: The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Nigeria Chapter, has expressed excitement over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Nigeria from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17. Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, Founder of OFBJP, stated that the visit would boost bilateral ties between Nigeria and India. He noted that this would be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nigeria since he assumed office in 2014, marking almost 18 years since a prime ministerial visit to the country. The visit is set to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and economic relationships.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the India Support Group in Nigeria is eagerly anticipating Modi’s arrival. Srivastava, who also serves as the President of the Afro-Asian Initiative for Community Development, emphasized that the visit will initiate a new chapter of friendship and trade promotion with Nigeria. The India Support Group is prepared to honor the Prime Minister’s arrival, with Mr. Pravin Kumar, Gene

ral Secretary of OFBJP Nigeria, Mr. Vikas Kane, and Mr. Sabir, Vice Presidents of OFBJP Nigeria, set to welcome him.

The visit aims to solidify trade and investment opportunities and enhance cooperation in key sectors such as energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Nigeria and India are expected to explore deeper educational, cultural, and people-to-people connections to celebrate shared values and traditions. Joint efforts to address security challenges, counter-terrorism, and maritime security will be highlighted, aligning with regional and global stability goals.

India is committed to contributing to Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and skill-building programs, offering expertise in medical services and workforce development. The countries will explore sustainable energy partnerships, focusing on renewable energy solutions to meet Nigeria’s energy needs while supporting environmental goals. The historic visit is set to culminate with discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President

Bola Tinubu, signifying a strengthened India-Nigeria alliance committed to a prosperous future built on mutual respect and shared goals.