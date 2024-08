Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that the abundance of wheat production in Borena demonstrates the country’s hope is real.

‘Seeing the Borena area, which was hit by famine a year ago, now with an abundance of wheat production, shows that our hope is real,’ the Prime Minister wrote on X.

The premier added that if we work hard, we can change our country and ensure food sovereignty.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency