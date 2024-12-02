Plateau Records 2,260 New HIV Infections in 2023, Commissioner Reports.



Jos: The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, announced that the state recorded 2,260 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections and 581 related deaths in 2023. This announcement was made in Jos during an event commemorating the 2024 World AIDS Day, which is globally observed on December 1 and carries the theme ‘Take the Right Path’ for this year.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Shurkuk revealed that 45,835 individuals living with HIV in the state are currently receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). He highlighted the state government’s efforts to expand testing services to over 900 healthcare facilities and increase awareness about HIV prevention and treatment. Additionally, he detailed the improved strategies implemented to prevent Mother-To-Child transmission of the virus, successfully conducting tests on 46,828 pregnant women between January and June 2024.

Shurkuk emphasized that Plateau has achieved a significant milestone, reaching an 88-98-95 target toward

s the UNAIDS goal of 99-95-95 by 2030, which is crucial for controlling the HIV epidemic. He underscored the importance of the 2024 World AIDS Day theme, advocating for comprehensive sex education and awareness, particularly among young people, as essential steps in taking the right path towards a more informed future.

The commissioner called for increased community engagement, better access to healthcare, and more research and innovations to combat the disease. He also expressed appreciation for the development partners collaborating with the state to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens.