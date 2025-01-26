Plateau APC Learns from Past Mistakes, Aims for 2027 Comeback – Rep. Dafaan



Abuja: Rep. John Dafaan, a member of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Mikang, Shendam, and Quaan-Pan Constituency in Plateau, has emphasized that the APC in Plateau has learned from its past mistakes that led to its defeat in 2023. Dafaan, who previously served as Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Plateau and current Senator Simon Lalong, shared this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dafaan expressed confidence that the lessons learned would enable the party to regain its footing in the 2027 elections. He asserted that the performance records of APC members in political offices would be crucial in challenging the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





Reflecting on the past, Dafaan acknowledged the party’s errors that contributed to its 2023 loss but remained optimistic about the future. He highlighted that the party’s scorecards would be pivotal in demonstrating their capacity to deliver and make a comeback in 2027. Dafaan also noted that while the APC is actively involved in governance and delivering democratic dividends, the upcoming election should not be viewed as the ultimate goal.





Dafaan, whose victory in the 2023 constituency election was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, urged his opponents to accept the outcome and collaborate with him to provide democratic benefits to the electorate. He emphasized the importance of accepting the court’s decision and moving forward in peace.





Discussing his tenure in the National Assembly, Dafaan described his experience as both challenging and enlightening. He noted the legislative role’s limitations, emphasizing that while lawmakers can legislate and lobby, the actual implementation is the executive’s responsibility.





Despite these challenges, Dafaan highlighted his achievements, such as providing potable water through borehole projects and distributing chemical fertilizers to support the agrarian community. He also mentioned infrastructure developments, including building and electrifying schools, training youths on ICT, and lighting up communities with solar panels.





Dafaan concluded by outlining his future plans, which include connecting local government areas to the national grid and establishing ICT centers to empower his constituents further.

