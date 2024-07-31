Planned protest: NSCDC urges personnel to exercise restraint



Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has urged personnel of the corps to exercise restraints during the Aug.1 planned nationwide protest.

Audi gave the charge while addressing State Commandants and Zonal Heads on Monday at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja.

He urged officers and men to be professional and civil, while discharging their duties of protecting citizens and Critical National Asset and Infrastructure.

‘Your duty is to ensure the protest is peaceful as we don’t want violence, destruction of assets, killings and burning of properties.

‘Do not molest or harass any citizen, but we advise that in as much as citizens have the right to protest, they do not have the right to destroy government properties.

‘The corps is ready to give maximum security to law abiding citizens but anyone with intentions of vandalism or mayhem will be punished,’ he said.

Combat ready personnel

The CG disclosed that no fewer than 30,000 personnel had been deployed nationwid

e to participate in monitoring and ensuring security during the proposed protest.

He warned personnel to refrain from being over-zealous as the corps would not condone any action that is against its operations Act.

He also appealed to Nigerians to embrace dialogue during disagreements for agreements and solutions to be reached.

‘Violence does not pay so we urge parents to advise wards on the dangers of protests that might lead to violence.

‘Citizens have the right to protest but tracing the history of protests, you will realise that most of the protests end up being hijacked by bad elements,’ he said.

Audi further said that the meeting with the state helmsmen was intended to appraise previous instructions as well as discuss on further strategies to ensure a peaceful protest.

The NSCDC boss added that the corps would continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria