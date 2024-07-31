Planned Protest: FG declares custodial centres ‘red zones’



The Federal Government has declared all its 256 custodial centres across the country as ‘red zones’ ahead of the Aug. 1 planned nationwide protests.

Red zones are areas designated in terms of their security and safety status, which strict guidelines and permission are given before accessing them.

Haliru Nababa, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Abubakar Umar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nababa said that any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever, should steer clear the custodial centres.

‘In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on Aug 1, the service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones.

‘Furthermore, the service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

‘Tampering with or attacking them will lead

to breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general,’ he said.

Nababa said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility was ‘defiled’.

He added that the Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) had been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide.

The NCoS boss appreciated the continuous cooperation of members of the public in ensuring peace and tranquility in and around correctional centres nationwide.

‘The public is also advised to report any suspicious plan or movement to our email: info@corrections.gov.ng or to our official website: www.corrections.gov.ng or call 09060004598 or 08075050006 directly.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria