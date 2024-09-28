PIND adopts strategy to promote sustainable peace in Bayelsa

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), has adopted the Social Cohesion Initiative as a strategy to promote peace in Bayelsa communities.

Aniekan Archibong, PIND’s EU Project Team Lead, said at an interactive forum in Kaima, Kolokuma/Opokuma, that the initiative would build understanding between communities and security agencies.

Archibong said that the essence was to foster dialogue and collaboration, aimed at addressing the deep-rooted issues driving violence and criminality in the region.

‘This forum has brought together youths and community leaders from Odi and Kaima, also in attendance are government representatives and security operatives.

‘The programme is part of our community-based project which is aimed at tackling criminality and violence in the Niger Delta,’ he said.

The PIND official further said that the initiative marked a significant milestone in efforts to reduce tensions and improve security in communities.

‘The focus is to build trust through interactive

sessions, role plays, and discussions that will encourage open communication among stakeholders.

‘With this initiative, we have witnessed a powerful transformation in the relationship between youth and security actors.

‘It has shown that through dialogue and collaborations, long-standing mistrusts can be replaced with understanding and cooperation.

‘Our interactions here will create a conducive atmosphere to build understanding and broaden our perspectives towards peace,’ he said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Truman Abiama, Secretary, Odi Chiefs Council, identified politics as a major cause of violence and insecurity in many community.

‘Sometimes, politicians mount pressures on security agencies to free criminals and other breakers of the law.

‘Some prominent people in communities even serve as patrons to cult groups, they protect cultists, and make them famous. There is need for a change,’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) repo

rts that participants used the event to examine the relationship between security agencies and communities.

They also used the meeting to review the challenges faced by the parties with a view to making conflict-resolving recommendations.

NAN reports that initiative is being funded by the EU in partnership with PIND, Stakeholders Democracy Network, Academic Associate Peaceworks and others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria