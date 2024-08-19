Photo exhibitions to revalorize Burkinabe customs



Ouagadougou: After their photographic hike on four tourist sites in Burkina, professional and amateur photographers exhibited, Monday in Ouagadougou, photos highlighting the cultural and tourist heritage of Burkina.

On the sidelines of the commemoration of the International Day of Photography, these photographers presented their shots taken at tourist sites in the country, with the aim of revalorizing Burkinabe customs.

According to the promoter of the hike, Tiempabou Dieudonné Ouoba, the photos exhibited were taken at four tourist sites, namely the National Museum, the Water Museum, the Women’s Museum, and the granite sculpture site of Laongo .

Wishing a good celebration of the International Photography Day, Mr. Ouoba invited each photographer to invest more in photographic creation with a view to the revaluation of Burkina’s tourist heritage.

According to Tiempabou Dieudonné Ouoba, without this kind of exposure, the country’s tourist sites will arouse less interest among Burkinabè people.

While waiting

to create an image bank of the sites visited, the promoter of the hike expressed his conviction that the 30 photos selected for the exhibition will arouse the curiosity of Burkinabè people to discover the tourist sites concerned.

In perspective, Mr. Ouoba plans to organize a recognition evening for all photographers who have worked to promote the cultural heritage of Burkina.

In total, 62 photos took part in this photographic hike which began on August 17, 2024.

Source: Burkina Information Agency