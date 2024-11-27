

Port Harcourt: The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) has initiated the first truck-out of petroleum products, marking a significant milestone in the re-streaming of its rehabilitated facility. This development signifies the commencement of crude oil processing at the plant, with petroleum products now being dispatched to the market.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the old refinery is currently operating at 70 percent of its installed capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), with plans to increase this to 90 percent. The refinery’s daily outputs include 1.4 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol) blended from Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha), 900,000 litres of Kerosene, and 1.5 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel). Additionally, the facility is producing 2.1 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and other volumes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The trucks have started loading petroleum products such as PMS, AGO, and Kerosene, with other product slates se

t to be dispatched as well. Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), stated that the plant is expected to produce about 200 trucks of products daily. He emphasized that the commencement of loadout activities represents a monumental achievement for Nigeria, marking a new era of energy independence and economic growth.

To facilitate the distribution of these products, the refinery’s access road has been included in the road tax credit scheme for renovation, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and ensuring smooth delivery. This initiative has been praised by petroleum marketers who witnessed the first loading of products, as it marks the end of a long period of inactivity for the refinery.

Dr. Joseph Obele, National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), expressed optimism that the operational refinery would lead to a review of fuel prices. High Chief Sunny Nkpe, a community lead

er and Managing Director of Wesham Oil Ltd, highlighted the economic and energy sustainability benefits of the development and urged for sustained crude oil processing at the plant.

Mr. Johnbosco Bosco, Chairman of the Petroleum Tankers Driver (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), thanked the Federal Government for the initiative and expressed readiness to partner with NNPC Ltd. to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products. Abdukabiru Aliyu, CEO of Matrix Energy, also conveyed his satisfaction with the development and encouraged its continuation.