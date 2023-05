Petro de Luanda beat Thursday Al Alhy of Egypt 91-90 in the fifth and last round match of the preliminary stage of the African Basketball League (BAL).

The victory allows the Angolan side to rank first, with 10 points, and take the lead of the series in the final phase of the competition, scheduled for

21- 28, 2023 in Rwanda.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)