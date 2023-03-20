Petro, 1ºAgosto play Angola Cup semi-finals

Luanda – Petro de Luanda and 1º Agosto are clashing Tuesday in the semi-finals of the Angola Senior Men’s Basketball Cup.

The Angolan Basketball Federation has yet to indicate the time and venue of the match.

To reach this stage, the two teams beat their satellite (B) teams in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Petro de Luanda with 13 trophies, with the last one won in 2022, beat Petro B 93-71 and 109 -96 in a two- games quarter finals, while 1º de Agosto that have won the competition 15 times , the last one in 2021, defeated their B team by 125-84 and 100-85.

Interclube qualified for the semi-final, benefiting from two absences of Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito.

Interclube face Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) Wednesday in the semi-finals.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)