Parliament discusses Draft General Labour Law

Angola’s Parliament has discussed in specialty the issues related to the clarification of the Draft General Labour Act.

This was during a session that gathered members belonging to 1st, 5th and 10th Commissions of the National Assembly held Tuesday in Luanda.

In their debate, on the Draft Law, approved in general terms on April 24, the MPs focused mainly on the issues such as the beginning of the work provision, duration of the employment contract.

They also addressed matters on definitions, health checks, internships, increase in maternity leave, lactation rooms in companies, the preamble, terms that make domestic work more inclusive, among others.

Addressing the session, the Secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, Pedro José Filipe, said he had received more than 25 questions, whose contributions will serve to adjust some aspects of the bill.

He is of the view that the drafting of normative instruments has its own rules that are defined in Decree 25/17.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)