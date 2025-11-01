Pan-Atlantic VC Urges Nigerian Youths to Leverage Technology for Leadership



Lagos: The Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Prof. Enase Okonedo, has urged Nigerian youths to leverage technology to drive leadership, creativity, and positive societal change, rather than just using it for convenience. Okonedo made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Third Annual 2025 Dacurate Secondary School Debate Competition, held on Friday in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the competition themed ‘Leadership and Technology,’ drew participation from 10 secondary schools shortlisted from more than 100 entries across Lagos. Okonedo emphasized the importance of the theme, noting that the world required leaders who could combine innovation with moral strength and responsibility. “Leadership today is not about titles or positions but about influence and integrity. Technology can amplify your voice, but character determines whether that voice builds or destroys,” she stated.





Okonedo highlighted that while technology had created a level playing field for young people, it also placed on them the responsibility to use digital tools wisely. She encouraged students to take up digital skills such as coding, design, and data analysis, asserting that Nigeria’s next innovators and entrepreneurs would emerge from those who use technology to solve real-life problems. She also stressed the need for strong personal values, describing character as the foundation of enduring leadership.





The vice-chancellor urged students to lead with purpose and empathy, underscoring that collaboration and problem-solving were more relevant than competition in today’s interconnected world. She cited examples of young Nigerians making a global impact through innovation, including founders of major technology firms who started with simple ideas. “Our country has produced some of Africa’s most creative minds, innovators who saw problems and turned them into opportunities. That same spirit lives in every young person here today,” she added.





Also speaking at the event, Mr. Mateen Taomu, Convener and Team Lead of the Dacurate Secondary Debate Competition, said the competition was created to promote critical thinking, innovation, and ethical leadership among young people. Taomu explained that the theme reflects global shifts in leadership driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. He stressed the importance of equipping the next generation of leaders to navigate the digital future with skill and confidence.





Taomu disclosed that the initiative had helped schools understand that educational excellence and innovation could serve as healthy grounds for competition. He revealed plans to expand the competition beyond Lagos, with aspirations to create a national and possibly global platform in the coming years. Speaking on the debate, he announced that Redeemer’s International Secondary School won the grand prize of ?500,000, followed by Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, with ?300,000, and Grace High School, Gbagada, receiving ?200,000.





Judges at the event included Damilola Teidi, Head of Platforms and Networks; Jude Dike, Co-Founder of GetEquity; and Josemaria Agulanna, Co-Founder at Keble. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dacurate is a data-driven educational social organisation that supports young people by building their confidence, innovation capacity, and leadership mindset.

