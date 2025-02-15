Paediatric Oncologist Advocates for Nationwide Childhood Cancer Centres in Nigeria



Abuja: Dr Timipah West, a Paediatric Oncologist at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Bayelsa, has called for the establishment of dedicated paediatric oncology centres across all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria. West made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, February 15 marks International Childhood Cancer (ICC) Day, a global campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer. West emphasised the importance of these centres in tackling the increasing incidences of childhood cancer. She highlighted that these centres would aid in the early detection and treatment of the disease, advocating for the provision of essential diagnostic equipment, such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners, Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (CT/MRI) machines, immunohistochemistry, and facilities for genetic studies at each centre.





West stressed that paediatric cancer care should be free to ensure early detection and proper treatment. She underscored the need for manpower development, with trained paediatric oncologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, paediatric surgeons, paediatric oncology nurses, laboratory scientists, geneticists, and other paediatric sub-specialists being invaluable to the operation of these facilities. West also called for the provision of treatment options like free or highly subsidised chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, and immunotherapy.





Furthermore, West highlighted the crucial support needed for families of children with cancer due to its devastating financial, psychological, and social impact. She recommended increased public awareness to provide correct information about childhood cancer, its prevention, and treatment.





West identified common cancers in Nigerian children, including solid tumours like lymphomas, neuroblastoma, nephroblastoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and acute leukaemia. She noted that while the cause of most childhood cancers remains unknown, factors such as genetic makeup, mutations, exposure to certain chemicals, and cancer drugs may contribute to cellular changes leading to cancer.





Regarding the rising number of childhood cancer cases in Nigeria, West cited factors such as increased diagnostic capabilities, more treatment facilities, greater public awareness due to advocacy, and environmental factors like climate change, which could lead to genetic changes.





NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 400,000 children and adolescents worldwide are diagnosed with cancer each year. However, Nigeria currently lacks specific data on childhood cancer. At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the first Childhood Population-Based Cancer Registry in Nigeria has recorded 237 childhood cancer cases since its establishment.

