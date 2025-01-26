P-CNGi Deploys 160 CNG Buses to Cushion High Transport Costs



Abuja: The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) has launched 160 CNG buses in partnership with transport unions and sub-national entities to alleviate the rising transport costs following the removal of fuel subsidies. Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of P-CNGi, revealed this development during an interview in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Oluwagbemi explained that 75 buses have been allocated to the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) via the Ministry of Transportation. The distribution includes both intra-state and inter-state services, with specific allocations for each.





Last year, P-CNGi deployed 160 CNG buses to its union partners through the Ministry of Transportation, involving NURTW, RTEAN, and NARTO. This deployment included 75 buses through the transport unions and another 85 buses to state government-affiliated mass transit companies across various states, including Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





Oluwagbemi highlighted the cost reductions achieved through this initiative, citing the example of Pacesetters transport company in Oyo, where the fare from Lagos to Ibadan was reduced to N3,200 from the usual N8,000 during the festive season. He also noted that passengers using patrol buses experienced fare reductions to N6,000 due to increased competition.





The initiative aims to continue focusing on the Lagos-Abuja corridor while collaborating with sub-national entities to address transportation gaps nationwide. Oluwagbemi mentioned that 15 buses are dedicated to intra-state travel, while 60 serve inter-state routes. All buses are operational at a 50% discount, supported by an effective monitoring system.





Residents in the FCT benefited from 40 days of free rides as part of the initiative, and they are currently enjoying a 30% discount on rides. To access these benefits, passengers are encouraged to use designated parks and obtain a card that tracks passenger numbers.





This initiative, part of the palliative measures by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, utilizes the country’s natural gas resources to reduce transportation costs and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

