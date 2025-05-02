

Bayelsa: The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has issued a stern warning to boat users, operators, and passengers nationwide about the dangers of traveling on Nigerian waterways without life jackets. Oyetola made this statement during the distribution of 3,500 lifejackets in Bayelsa State, emphasizing the critical importance of safety on the water.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the ongoing nationwide distribution of 42,000 lifejackets by the Federal Government is a key initiative aimed at enhancing safety and reducing boat mishaps. This program is part of a broader government effort to ensure the safety of coastal and riverine communities, recognizing the vital role that water transportation plays in the daily lives of Nigerians.





“This distribution is part of a nationwide initiative that marks a continuation of the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to tackle recurring boat mishaps and ensure the safety of coastal and riverine communities. Water transportation plays a critical role in the daily lives of Nigerians, particularly in coastal and riverine communities,” Oyetola stated. He highlighted that the life jacket distribution campaign is both strategic and proactive, reflecting the government’s commitment to preserving lives and promoting a safe marine environment.





Oyetola underscored the importance of the initiative by stating, “With these life jackets, we are empowering our waterways users, fishermen, traders, students, and transport operators with the basic tools to survive and be safe. They are not for decoration, they are for your protection and safety is everyone’s responsibility.”





Additionally, Oyetola called on water marshals at riverbanks to rigorously enforce the “no lifejackets, no movements” rule, emphasizing that safety should never be compromised. He appealed to boat users to adhere to water safety measures, particularly the use of lifejackets.





Oyetola also praised the state government for establishing its Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, recognizing the state’s extensive network of rivers, creeks, and its strategic maritime position. He commended the government’s commitment to the development of the Agge Deep Seaport, describing it as a transformative and visionary project.





“The Agge Deep Seaport will serve as a major maritime gateway, facilitating international trade, reducing congestion at existing ports, creating jobs, and boosting investments. It will also accelerate development in the Niger Delta and the Federal Government remains fully committed to this realization,” Oyetola concluded.

