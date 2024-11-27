

LAGOS: The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced that the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy will act as a transformative framework to fully leverage Nigeria’s extensive marine resources. This initiative is designed to generate employment, promote sustainability, and stimulate economic growth by focusing on crucial sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, and tourism.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the announcement was made during the opening of the Technical Validation Workshop in Lagos, which is part of a two-stage stakeholders’ engagement to develop a comprehensive National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy. This initiative is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to create a sustainable framework that encourages economic growth through the responsible management of marine and blue resources. The aim is to ensure that the sector’s activities align with global best practices and contribute positively to Nigeria’s development goals.

In

his keynote address, Oyetola highlighted the blue economy as a transformative pathway for nations aiming to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. He expressed expectations of a national policy document that sets out a clear roadmap for developing Nigeria’s blue economy, fostering job creation, promoting private sector investment, and delivering inclusive prosperity, particularly for youths and women.

The minister also underscored Nigeria’s achievements in maritime governance, including maintaining a zero-incident piracy record for three years, ratifying key international protocols, and making significant strides in port modernisation. These accomplishments provide a strong foundation for the success of the new policy.

Oyetola reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which poses a threat to the nation’s fisheries and aquatic ecosystem. He emphasized that a robust national policy would address these issues through a comprehensive f

ramework aligned with international best practices, safeguarding marine resources for future generations.

The policy draft, undergoing stakeholder validation at the workshop, includes essential components such as legal and institutional frameworks, trade and shipping, fisheries and aquaculture, marine abiotic resources, marine innovation and technology, and cross-cutting issues like safety, security, and sustainability. Oyetola highlighted partnerships with the African Union Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU BAR), the Kingdom of Norway, WorldFish, and other stakeholders, which have contributed valuable strategies and policy documents to the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

The minister expressed optimism about the policy’s impact on job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation, especially in coastal communities. He also mentioned Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a strategic move to amplify Nigeria’s influence in g

lobal maritime governance.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, praised the minister’s dedication to shaping the policy as a framework allowing stakeholder review and contribution towards refinement. He noted the collective effort needed to advance the marine and blue economy for national growth and expressed confidence that the workshop’s outcome would provide a clear roadmap for sustainable development.

Stakeholders at the workshop commended President Bola Tinubu’s Renew Hope agenda, which aims to unlock the country’s marine potential for economic development. The Secretary General of the African Shipowners Association, Ms. Funmi Folorunsho, emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement in formulating government policies.

The finalised policy is expected to set the roadmap for sustainable development, promote private-sector participation, and reposition Nigeria as a dominant player in the global marine economy. The Technical Validation Workshop brought together technica

l officers, heads of government agencies, and industry stakeholders to refine the draft and provide input for finalising the national policy. The two-stage stakeholders’ workshops will culminate in December with an Executive Validation Workshop in Abuja.