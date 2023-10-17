Over 3 000 Swapo members expected at Otjiwarongo star rally

OTJIWARONGO: More than 3 000 Swapo Party members are expected to attend the party’s star rally planned for Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday.

Swapo regional coordinator in Otjozondjupa, Immanuel Namaseb in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said Swapo Party Vice President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be the keynote speaker at the rally to be held at the DRC soccer field Saturday afternoon.

“The Swapo Party regional coordinators of the 14 regions, their regional executives, governors, central committee members, and the political bureau of the party and ministers have confirmed their attendance,” said Namaseb.

The rally is aimed at introducing Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will contest the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections, to the Otjozondjupa community, said Namaseb.

He added that the inhabitants of the region have also informed Namaseb that they are eager to hear the voice of their Swapo Party presidential candidate for the 2024 national elections.

“We are excited to announce to our supporters that we have managed to get her to visit Otjozondjupa over the weekend. Let us all come in big numbers from Tsumkwe, Grootfontein, Otavi, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Omatako and Okahandja so that we can hear from her and also talk to her since she is our party presidential candidate in next year elections,” he said.

The rally is planned for 10h00 on Saturday, starting with a street procession from the Swapo Party headquarters in town, to the DRC soccer field about five kilometres away where traditional music groups and the Ndilimani Cultural Troupe will entertain the public, said Namaseb.

This will be followed by a roundtable discussion on infrastructure development in the region Sunday morning at the Swanevelder Community Hall with Nandi-Ndaitwah and various regional heads.

Swapo Party Secretary-General, Sofia Shaningwa will also attend, said Namaseb.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency