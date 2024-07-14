OOUC certified ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 for its management system

Posted on by admin


Tunis: The Office des œuvres universitaires pour le Centre (OOUC) recently obtained certification under the international standard ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 for its management system from the AFAQ AFNOR International Certification Body.

This certification, which is valid until June 22, 2027, certifies that the management system implemented by the OOUC for the management of university scolarships, loans and financial social aid has been judged and assessed to be compliant with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 standard, (statement of applicability SOA SMSI version 02 of 17/04/2024).

The OOUC is the first establishment under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to receive this certification.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Related Posts

Nearly 7 000 civil, labour cases finalised in 2023

WINDHOEK: Chief Justice, Peter Shivute, has revealed that the High Court finalised a total 6 827 civil and labour-related cases in 2023, accounting for 64 per cent of the matters heard last year.

This, he said, is a demonstration of notable efficienc…