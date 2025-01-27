Only Innovation, Partnership Can Save the Climate – Expert



Abuja: An environmentalist, Chief Sam Onuigbo, says only partnership among countries and innovation into cleaner energies can save the climate from further devastating damage. Onuigbo, a former member of the House of Representatives, shared this during an interview in Abuja. As a prominent figure in climate advocacy, he emphasized the need for global collaboration and innovation to address climate change effectively.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Onuigbo highlighted the importance of partnerships across borders, asserting that climate change is a global issue that no country can tackle alone. He noted that collaborative efforts and innovative approaches are vital to combat the environmental challenges that know no boundaries. Onuigbo, who was instrumental in sponsoring Nigeria’s Climate Change Act, pointed out that climate change has been a significant factor in natural disasters such as flooding, desertification, drought, and wildfires.





The environmental expert discussed opportunities presented by recent international events, such as the World Future Energy Summit and the International Renewable Energy Assembly in Abu Dhabi. He believes these platforms offer Africa a chance to expand global partnerships in renewable energy and deepen clean energy networks. Onuigbo commended President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to clean energy transition, citing initiatives like the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project and the liberalization of the energy sector through the Electricity Act.





Onuigbo emphasized that President Tinubu’s clean energy strategies have attracted international interest, particularly in Nigeria’s lithium deposits crucial for battery manufacturing. He outlined the interconnectedness of climate change with issues like poverty, food security, and disease, stressing that addressing climate change could mitigate these challenges. He further explained that access to clean electricity would boost economic activities, enhancing family incomes and overall wellbeing.





In his capacity as a member of the Governing Board and Chairman of the Committee on Security, Climate Change, and Special Interventions at the North-East Development Commission, Onuigbo continues to advocate for strategic interventions to combat climate change and its impacts.

