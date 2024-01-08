Onaiwu seeks upward review of NDDC budget for Edo South Senatorial zone

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has called for an upward review of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) proposed budget allocation to Edo South Senatorial zone. Onaiwu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. According to him, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had in its report indicated that 27 states of the federation, including Edo, have failed to attract any foreign investment in the third quarter of the year. ‘This only indicates that there was a slow rate of sustainable development in many of the states listed. ‘It is not out of order to request a review from our minister for a spread of the grants and allocations to the three senatorial zones in the state, especially the oil-producing zones. ‘Edo South Senatorial zone happens to be in the oil-producing area of the state, therefore, generating income for the state. ‘So, all we are asking for is for there to be fairness,’ he said. Onaiwu also advised elected and appointed public office holders to use their positions to develop not just their zones but other zones as well. NAN reports that Onaiwu is the initiator of the North East Economic Summit. The 1st summit was organised in Bauchi aimed at addressing political and socio-economic issues on the front-burner of public discourse. Information and reports from the summit were used as advisory documents made available to both the federal and state governments in their war against insurgency.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria