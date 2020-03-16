On USAID Administrator Mark Green

Mark Green has been a brilliant Administrator for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and it is with deep gratitude and respect I wish him well as he returns to the private sector next month.

Since his tenure as Administrator began in August 2017, he has worked to make USAID a stronger, more responsive agency – one that is defined and driven by the deep compassion of the American people.

He has shown American leadership and heart by responding to natural disasters and public health emergencies around the world, such as earthquakes in Mexico, cyclones in Mozambique, Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas, the outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the plague of locusts in East Africa, and now COVID-19.

Mark and his team worked with the Vice President and closely with both international and local faith-based organizations through the Genocide Recovery and Persecution Response initiative to provide opportunities for the victims of the genocide perpetrated by the so-called Islamic State to rebuild their lives.

Mark and I have worked together on man-made, regime-driven disasters also, such as the actions of the illegitimate Maduro kleptocracy in Venezuela and supporting the people of Venezuela.

I want to thank Mark Green for his many decades of public service, and know he is leaving his Agency in a strong and vital position to address the new challenges this century will bring to us.

Source: Us Department of State