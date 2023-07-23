Omusati police cells overcrowded: Endjala

Omusati Governor Erginus Endjala said the region’s police holding cells are overcrowded.

Endjala made the remarks whilst delivering his State of the Region Address (SORA) recently for the financial year 2022/23.

According to Endjala, overcrowding in police holding cells worsens due to the growing trend in inmates’ pollution density.

He noted that the cell capacity in Outapi, Okahao, Ruacana, Tsandi, Onandjaba, Etayi, Oshifo and Oshikuku is 309, but they are currently accommodating 609 inmates.

“The delayed criminal cases in court is partly contributing to congestion of the police holding cells,” he said. Only seven of 16 police stations in the region have detention centres.

Endjala indicated that due to extensive repairs of holding cells, Outapi Police Station still lacks the capacity to house convicts.

Regarding the maintenance of law and order in the region, Endjala said it is still under control.

He said that this is due to vigilance and cooperation between residents and the law enforcement agents.

However, Endjala indicated that increasing assault offences and domestic violence remain a grave concern.

“Though the crime rate in the region fluctuated, with stealing cases ranking first. The numbers of theft and home invasions with intent to steal have alarmingly risen,” he added.

He cited that the rise in stock theft occurrences were reported, particularly in Uukolonkadhi district, where stolen animals were taken into the Republic of Angola.

Meanwhile, cases of illegal immigration and smuggling of contraband goods are on the increase.

Additionally, he said that other criminalities have increased by 10 per cent since 4 079 offences increased to 4 529, while the number of assaults involving domestic violence has slightly increased with 257 incidents.

Further, a total of 112 rape cases were recorded during the period under review, with the majority child victims.

Other cases were 653 theft, 513 housebreaking and theft, 477 assault GBH, 447 other assaults (common assault and assault by threat), 257 domestic violence, 232 stock theft, 226 fraud, 129 theft of cell phones and 111 robbery.

Endjala said in order to reduce crime, the police are activating and increasing foot and vehicle patrols to upsurge their visibility and improving crime detection.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency