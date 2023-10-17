Oktoberfest slated for 27 and 28 October

WINDHOEK: The annual Oktoberfest hosted by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) is slated for 27 and 28 October 2023 in Windhoek.

In a press release on Tuesday, NBL Corporate Affairs Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said the 63rd edition of the beer festival promises to host a larger crowd than the 2022 edition, which saw more than 6 700 festival goers attend.

“NBL, the creative force behind this festival, is beaming with pride and gratitude for the privilege of bringing the 2023 Windhoek Oktoberfest to life,” she said.

NBL Managing Director Peter Simon was quoted as saying the festival speaks to NBL’s purpose of ‘brewing the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world.’

Gaomas-Guchu further noted that one of the highlights of the festival is the diverse array of culinary delights and beverages, noting that in 2023 festival goers can enjoy an expanded selection of food stalls catering to a wide range of preferences.

Tickets can be purchased online or at all Pick n Pay outlets countrywide.

