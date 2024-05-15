Oilserv pledges to support Nigeria’s cleaner energy transition



The Managing Director of Oilserv Engineering Limited, Mr Nnanna Anyanwu, has reiterated the company’s resolve to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s transition to cleaner fuel.

Anyanwu said this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the inauguration of the Assa Gas Process Treatment Facility in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the ANOH-OB3 CTMS gas pipeline and ANOH gas processing plant in Assa, Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State.

Tinubu also inaugurated the expansion of the AHL gas processing plant 2 gas project in Kwale in Delta.

The projects were inaugurated virtually by the President with the theme ‘Gas to Prosperity’.

Anyanwu, leading Oilserv as the contractor of the ANOH PTF – OB3 CTMS gas project, said the company was focused and proud to be associated with the country’s transition to cleaner fuel.

He said that their duty which ensured the success of the gas project entailed the Engineering, Procuremen

t, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) of the 36′ x 23.3km gas export pipeline and Pigging facilities (Launcher and Receiver).

Anyanwu said the project they are handling would facilitate the transportation of natural gas from the NGC manifold at Assa to OB3 CTMS.

According to the CEO, the completion of Assa Process Treatment Facility to OB3 CTMS works and the 36’x 23.3km pipeline has significantly demonstrated Oilserv’s dedication to meeting project timelines, schedule, safety, quality and excellence.

‘The project will turn around the Nigerian economy. We have increased our ability to deliver on infrastructure; we have the skills but most importantly, we have improved our competitiveness globally.

‘So by the time you think about this pipeline, how it will unlock gas potential, contribute to Nigeria’s decade of gas and ensure that Nigeria can transit to cleaner fuel, ultimately, you will see that it is progressive for the nation,’ he said.

The traditional ruler of Assa Autonomous Commun

ity in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo, HRH Eze Emmanuel Assor, described the project as an economic boost to the area and the nation.

Assor said that it would add value to the economy of the country.

‘It is a thing of joy that we have this. It will create job opportunities for our people and we pray that they will give us that concessional treatment as people from this area who have donated a lot.

*Our people are predominantly farmers who have now lost their farmland to the establishment of this project.

‘We are hopeful that it will help in the development of this area as we are sure that other investors will come to invest in the area due to the commencement of this gas project.

‘We appreciate NNPC Ltd.’s decision to site the project here, our people are happy but we expect NNPC Ltd. to reciprocate because it is not easy to make this kind of sacrifice.

‘We expect them to give us very serious development, infrastructure and amenities; we will appreciate that,’ he said.

Oilserv Limited is an Oil and Gas EPCI

C (Pipeline and Facilities) Company, incorporated in 1992 and commenced business in 1995 with a mission to provide EPCIC, Fabrication, Upgrade, Repairs and Maintenance of oil installations.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria